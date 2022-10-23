Carmen Huggins Hilliard
LONGVIEW — Carmen Huggins Hilliard, 83, of Longview, TX, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Born March 22, 1939 in Searcy, Arkansas to Paul Glenn Huggins and Jewell Bennett Huggins, Carmen grew up in Freeport, TX graduating from Brazosport High School and later from Houston Methodist School of Nursing. In 1958, she met the love of her life, George McIntosh Hilliard III of Jacksonville, TX, in the Houston Methodist Hospital cafeteria. They married in 1959 and lived in Houston Texas while George completed his residency. In 1962, George was drafted into the US Army and they were assigned to Fort Bragg, NC After their return from military service, they moved back to Texas and ultimately settled in Longview in 1965 where George started his surgical practice. Carmen joined the Junior League of Longview and served on the cook book committee for the Bounty of East Texas, volunteered in the children’s theater and art programs and stayed busy as a member of the Good Shepherd Auxiliary of Longview. Carmen was an active member of First United Methodist Church and devoted much of her time serving in the Care Ministry.
Carmen was the loving mother to three children, George, Julie and Amanda. A devoted mother and homemaker, Carmen was a remarkable cook and enjoyed entertaining and preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She collected a large library of cookbooks and enjoyed many years traveling with her husband and friends on cooking and wine adventures. She was an extremely talented fabric artist and created a number of beautiful garments and quilts throughout the years that were treasured gifts to so many. Most of all, Carmen loved her family, and her family loved her.
Carmen is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George McIntosh Hilliard III; their children - George McIntosh Hilliard IV (Jill) , Julie Hilliard Webster (John) and Amanda Hilliard (Jeff); and nine grandchildren - George (Rachel), Meredith, Henry, Kathleen, & Grace Hilliard, Jack, Luke & Faye Webster, and Aslan Hilliard; and one great grandchild George McIntosh Hilliard VI; sisters Phyllis Bowman, April Huggins, Holly Crummett and brother William Huggins.
Carmen’s family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their many services to our family. We are deeply grateful to her very special caregivers in the last stage of her life, Sylvia & Mimi.
A Celebration of Life service for Carmen will be held on December 10, 2:00pm at the First United Methodist Church in Longview, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Care Ministry at First Methodist Church, Longview, TX or to a charity of your choice. Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, Texas is handling arrangements for the Hilliard family.
