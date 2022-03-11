Carmen R. Jackson Gayle
GARLAND, TX — A service of celebration for Carmen will be held at 12:noon Saturday at Growing Valley Baptist Church.
She will Rest in Grace Hill Cemetery.
Carmen was born in Longview, TX.
Waiting at the gate to welcome her home Grandparents; Tepoleon and Evia Lee Jackson, and her two older brothers, Gary Jackson, and Marques Jackson.
Carmen will forever be in the hearts of her son, Xavier P. Gayle, mother, Shirley Jackson, brother, Eric Jackson, nieces, Tiffany Jackson, Celeste Jackson, and Rosaunda Jackson, Nephew; Eric Jackson Jr., Marley Jones, and Demar Williams.Aunts; Paulette Jackson, Barbara Jackson Jones, Nora Jackson and Renee Smith, Uncle; Albert Jackson. Sister-in-laws; Josephine Jackson, and Sandra Jackson.
A viewing will be today at Bigham from 1:PM until 5:30pm

