Carmen Sue Miller
LONGVIEW — Carmen Sue Miller, 74, of Gladewater passed away Wednesday, November 27. She was born July 3, 1945 in Longview to Mable and Loyd Jackson. She is survived by her children, Teresa McNew and husband Jackie, and Paula Gunn and fiance Stephen Lobdell, grandchildren; Kasey Heil and husband Chaz, Sara East and husband Trey and Cody McBride, great-grandchildren; Landon Heil, Ansley Heil, Luke East, Sean East and Logan East. Sue retired from Walmart after a career of 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 50 years, Douglas Miller. Sue’s family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Jackie Fluellen for the loving care she gave to her. Funeral service will take place Monday, December 2, at 10am at Lakeview Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday 4-6pm at Lakeview Funeral Home.
