Carol Bolls
LONGVIEW — Carol Bolls of Longview has passed away after a long battle with dementia. Carol was a kind-hearted women who was devout in her faith to the very end. Carol was able to stay in her home with the help of her dear friend, Gene Allbright, who acted as her guardian and caregiver for over 15 years. Her surviving family, William Bolls and Tom Bolls, would like thank all of the wonderful caregivers who made it possible to stay in the comfort of her home. Special thanks to the people at hospice care and the workers at Heritage Nursing Home, who made her final passage peaceful.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.