Carol Griffis

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years William J. Griffis, her parents Clarence V. and Geneva Jones, her older brother William V. Jones and younger brother Lynn Randall Jones.
She is survived by: daughter Pamela Griffis Owen and husband Mark Owen of Cooper, TX., son William Allan Griffis and wife Barbara of Mt. Pleasant, TX. Grandchildren: David Owen and wife Ciji of Charleston , TX, Julie Owen New and husband Aaron of Wichita Falls, TX. Jill Owen Crowell and husband Cooper of Paris, TX, Dylan Owen of Cooper, TX, Weston Griffis and wife Tera of Spring Hill, TX, Kendall Griffis and wife Liz of Daingerfield, TX. Melissa Copeland and husband Marcus of Mt. Pleasant, TX. Greg Goolsby and Jerilyn of Mt. Pleasant, TX. Tennille McKellar and husband Beau of Cleburne, TX. Great grandchildren: Emmalyn Kaye New, Owen Lyle New, Londyn Rae Owen, Lincoln Oliver Owen, Kinsley Renae Crowell, Caroline Jane Crowell and Parker Griffis.
Carol came to Hughes Springs as a young child with her parents and two brothers from Birmingham, Alabama so her father could help build Lone Star Steel. She would make reference to the kindness of the people in Hughes Springs as her family established a new home. Throughout the years she returned her gratitude through involvement in the community, school, and her church, First Baptist.
She graduated from Hughes Springs High School where she was a member of the band, a majorette, class officer as well as an honor student. She later married William Johnson Griffis and was a stay at home mother until persuaded by a friend that they should begin college studies together.
She obtained a Bachelor Degree in English and Speech from East Texas Baptist University. Beginning in 1966, she devoted 33 years to educating students. She worked with the one- act play and also served as cheerleader sponsor. She would often recall with great fondness the success of the One- Act play students. After receiving her Master of Education Degree in Student Personal and Guidance from East Texas State University she served as co-op counselor for Hughes Springs and Avinger. In 1975 she began a 20 year tenure as the counselor for Hughes Springs School system. She was instrumental in encouraging 100’s of students to take the education that they had been provided and to reach for their dreams. One of her great rewards of having been a counselor was to witness the achievements of former students as they made their contribution to the community as well as success in their career.
She was instrumental in raising thousands of dollars for scholarships through the Hughes Springs Ex-Student Association. Carol’s dedication to the community led to volunteer work at the library, where she served on the Board of Directors, she was a past president and treasurer of the Retired Teachers Association, past secretary of the Sesame Literary Club, member of the Garden Club, on the board for the ex-students association, a member of the Joy Sunday School class and the Young at Heart at First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs. She was the recipient of the Crystal Globe award, a Lifetime Achievement Award and Distinguished Alumni Award.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hughes Springs Cemetery with visitation from 10:00 till 11:00 am at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Hughes Springs, the Ex-Students Association or Alzheimer’s Research.
We would like to ask everyone to follow CDC guidelines regarding wearing mask and social distancing.
