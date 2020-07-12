Carol Jane Beavers Moore

Jane was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Sister in Law, Cousin, Niece, Aunt, Friend, Neighbor, Coworker, Volunteer, Pilot, Sunday School Teacher, Gardner, Football Widow as she would say, but most of all she was a member of the First Christian Church of Conroe, Texas and a Christian who believed in the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized in His Name many years ago and we will see her again.
She worked for Gulf States Utilities, now Entergy Texas, for 25 years and was active in their Sideliners Retirement Group as well as a regular volunteer for the First Christian Church Conroe Food Bank Program. The Family is very thankful for the prayers of support from so many people. She felt their power and comfort. We appreciate the staff at M. D. Anderson Woodlands, Home Care Select and Bristol AIM Hospice for their care and kindness.
Due to the current social limitations at this time, there will be a Celebration of her Life at the First Christian Church, Conroe, Texas at a later date. If you wish to make a Memorial Gift in her memory please contribute to the Food Bank, First Christian Church, 3500 Loop 336 West, Conroe, Texas 77305.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.