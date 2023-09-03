Carol Marie Coolidge
LONGVIEW — Carol Marie (Colombo) Coolidge, affectionately known as the Queen of Lake Cherokee, graced this world with her presence on December 14, 1929, and peacefully departed from her home surrounded by loved ones on August 26, 2023. A dynamic and influential figure, Carol’s life was a tapestry woven with accomplishments, love, and a certain joie de vivre.
In 1976, Carol embarked on a remarkable journey by obtaining her real estate license, a career that would later define her legacy. Her keen eye for Lake Cherokee properties led her to found Carol Coolidge Real Estate in 1984, a venture that blossomed from humble beginnings in her own home to a thriving establishment in downtown Longview. Her unwavering dedication saw her through decades of success, leaving an indelible mark on Lake Cherokee. Even after retirement, Carol remained a stalwart force, maintaining her curiosity and engagement with the business and agents she dearly loved.
Born and raised in Detroit to an Irish Italian family, her Catholic faith was instilled at a very young age, and her walk with God sustained her throughout her life. Carol’s life was colored by experiences that spanned the globe. Her tenure as a stewardess with American Airlines connected her with luminaries such as Ernest Hemingway and John Wayne, capturing the essence of her engaging personality. In Mexico, she met and married William J. Coolidge, and together they embarked on a journey that eventually led them to the Coolidge East Texas roots, first to Overton, then to the tranquil shores of Lake Cherokee, where they raised their four children.
Carol’s spirit was akin to the natural world she adored - vibrant, free-spirited, and nurturing. She had an unparalleled love for animals, a deep appreciation for nature, and an eye for design and collecting art that reflected her eclectic tastes. Her beloved hacienda and gardens were a testament to her nurturing spirit, reflecting her love for life’s simple pleasures.
Her humor was legendary, her 4th of July parties and Musicales were iconic, and her flirtatious charm was captivating. Carol’s ability to infuse joy into every aspect of her life left an enduring imprint on all who knew her. Carol’s door was always open, and her house was always full of laughter.
Carol was not only a force in her professional life but also a pillar of her community. A supporter of causes close to her heart, she dedicated herself to supporting veterans, the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Native American schools. Her charismatic presence in the Cherokee Club, as a charter member and serving on the Board of Directors, highlighted her commitment to the community and passion for hospitality.
Carol Coolidge was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) J. Coolidge, her three sisters, three brothers, as well as her parents Marguerite and Paul Colombo. She is survived by her daughter Karen Ellis and husband Ralph of Amarillo, TX, sons William (Billy) J. Coolidge III of Dallas, TX, Robert Coolidge and wife Lynn of Blum, Texas, daughter Carolyn Sullivan and husband Reggie of Dallas, TX. Her legacy lives on in her adoring grandchildren: Kristina Coolidge of Longview, TX, Christopher and Kimberly Ellis of San Antonio, Andy Ellis of Oklahoma City, Corsica Steding of NYC, Patrick Ellis of Austin, TX, Isabel Coolidge and husband Mathew Brown of Ft. Worth, TX, Ryan Sullivan of Los Angeles, Robert Coolidge, Jr. of Blum, TX, and Dainya Brooks and her husband Brian of Benbrook, TX. Carol was also blessed with five great-grandchildren and numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
We would like to especially thank Carol’s caregivers Jill Elder, Cindy Mahin, Sarah Barrios, who provided exceptional care, but more importantly, love and tenderness to our beloved matriarch. The Coolidge Family is eternally grateful for invaluable Heart to Heart hospice care.
As we bid farewell to Carol Marie Coolidge, we celebrate a life fully lived, a spirit that touched hearts, and a legacy that will forever inspire us to embrace life with the same enthusiasm, love, and humor that she so effortlessly embodied. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Cherokee Club on September 23, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember her through a donation to the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler Street, Longview, TX 75601, or a charity of your choice. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
