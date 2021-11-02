Carol O’Dell Bledsoe
LONGVIEW — Carol O’Dell Bledsoe died at the of age 80 in Longview, TX on October 28, 2021 surrounded by her family in Longview Regional Hospital. She died of complications from COVID that weakened her lungs.
Carol Ann O’Dell was born April 2, 1941 in Wichita Falls, TX to Charles & Robbie O’Dell as one of three children: Fauneil Dunn, her older sister and younger brother, Robert O’Dell.
David and Carol were married October 4, 1958 in Ardmore, Oklahoma. They moved to California shortly after they married because of David’s time in the army.
Carol received her degree for her profession from the University of Houston which led to 42 years of management at Dallas Federal Credit Union. She had one son, Dell Kent Bledsoe while living in Bedford, Texas where they made their home. Countless others refer to Carol as mama Bledsoe as she took many under her wing. The Bledsoe family served at Bedford Christian Church and were very active in the lives of many missionaries. Rays of Light was started by Carol and David to support Ray Guytan along with sending other families to the mission field in Africa, Mexico, Taiwan, and Canada.
Carol is survived by her husband David and her son, Dell Bledsoe who is married to Sharyl Rae Bledsoe and their daughter Bethany Rae Bledsoe. Dell also has a son Blake Kent Bledsoe who is married to Rebekah Newell Bledsoe. Her sister Fauneil Dunn and her two daughters along with their spouses as well as her brother, Bob and his wife, Roger Dean O’Dell with their two children and families also survive her.
Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home Tuesday November 2, 2021 from 6-8 pm and services on Wednesday November 3, 2021 at 10 am followed by a graveside in Hillsboro, TX at Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Donations to Ray’s of Light will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
