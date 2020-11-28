Carol Poole

God called Carol home on November 23, 2020 to be reunited in heaven with her husband and all her family members who have gone before her. She will be greatly missed by her 5 children, Julie Cullifer (Greg) of Sanford NC, Tom Poole (Peggy) of Youngstown OH, Joe Poole (Bernadine) of Wartburg TN, Connie Zuiss (Steve) of Wichita KS, and Jo Ann Root (Paul) of Galveston TX, and all of her 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She so loved her grandchildren.
Carol was known for her ability to create the most amazing meals especially during the holidays. She always did her best to provide a wonderful Chirstmas not only for her own children but also her extended family.
She enjoyed gardening and volunteering at the VA clinic. She was an active member of the Longview WAVES chapter for retired women veterans.
A private family graveside will be held for Carol at Rosewood Park in Longview, TX.
