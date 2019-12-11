spotlight
Carol Sikes Roark
LONGVIEW — Carol Sikes Roark, age 82, of Longview, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born August 12, 1937 in Duffau, Texas to P.W. and Nell Sikes. Carol was married to Jack Roark in 1966. She loved nothing more than being with family and friends. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church of East Mountain. Carol also loved to play dominoes at the Senior Circle and was a member of the 29 & Holding Club.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Jack Sikes; three sisters, Peggy Johnson, Patsy Solis Gregston, and Georgie Sikes.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Kelli and husband, David Neel; son, Mark and wife, Sherry Buck all of Longview; grandchildren, Brittany and Clayton Waldon, Jenni and Nate McCrary, Markie and Daniel Barnett, and Josh Neel; and great granddaughter, Shelby Waldon.
A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held 3:00 pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2-3 pm prior to the service. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
