Carol Waldman
KILGORE — Carol Waldman passed away on December 16th following a brief illness. She was 68.
Carol was a native of Kilgore. She graduated from Kilgore High School in 1971. Carol attended Kilgore College before graduating from The University of Texas At Arlington.
Carol had a lengthy career in the legal department of Cinemark USA in Plano, Texas. Throughout her career, she was recognized for her many achievements. In 2008, Carol was one of the first recipients of the Founders’ Award at Cinemark. She took early retirement in 2013 to return to Kilgore to care for her beloved mother.
Carol loved going to movies, traveling, sharing the holidays with family, making the weekly drive to Longview to have her hair done, and spending time with close friends. She was a lifelong fan of The Beatles. She enjoyed going to concerts and saw The Rolling Stones several times. Her infectious smile and uplifting personality will be missed beyond measure. She could truly brighten a room.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Florence Waldman, her grandparents Joseph and Clara Waldman, and her grandparents Jake and Molly Abrams.
Those left to cherish the memories of Carol are her loving brother Mark Waldman, Sister-in-law Becky Ottmers Waldman, nephews Jason Fiscus and Parker Fiscus, the Ottmers Family who embraced Carol as their own, and her many dear friends.
Visitation and viewing for friends and family will be at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas, on Monday, December 27th at 2:00 PM. The service will be at 3:00 PM, followed by a reception. Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
