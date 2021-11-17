Carole Elaine Foulk
SAEGERTOWN — Carole Elaine (Brant) Foulk, 73, of Saegertown, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.
She was born to Charles and Letha (Dailey) Brant on November 26, 1947, and married to Jerry L. Foulk on December 28, 1968.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Foulk; her children, Mark and Heidi (Foulk) Boot, and Jeremy Foulk; three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins (and of course, her King Charles Spaniel, Sofie.)
In addition to her parents, Charles and Letha Brant, she is preceded in death by her beloved sister Darla (Brant) Kindervater.
Carole was an active member of the Pleasantview Alliance Church in Saegertown, PA; and a registered (diploma) nurse with 40 years of experience. She would describe her childhood as the idealic 1950’s childhood. She grew up on French Crick (more IN it, than On it), in Saegertown, PA. Carole’s love for her family and friends was only surpassed by her love for her Lord Jesus. She served those around her with unbridled generosity and kindness. Her favorite pastimes, cooking, baking, making cherry jam, and quilting, blessed many. She was loved by all whose lives were touched by hers, and she will be greatly missed.
A Memorial/Time of Remembrance will be held on Monday night at 7 PM, at Pleasantview Alliance Church; and, a graveside service will be held at Saegertown Cemetery on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 11 AM with Rev. Mike McAdams, Pastor Pleasantview Alliance Church, officiating.
Donations may be made in Carole’s memory to The Great Commissions https://cmalliance.org or Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org or Voice Of The Martyrs www.persecution.com
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 330 BROAD ST., SAEGERTOWN.
Please, share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com
