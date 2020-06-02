Carole Latimer Hanna

Carole was born in Silsbee TX on July 5, 1942 to Philip and Louise Latimer, who raised her and her sister Martha in a home filled with music and instilled the importance of education and community in their lives.
After high school, she attended Lamar University and received a BA in English. Then, she continued her education at the University of Arkansas where she earned a master’s degree in English. She followed in her parent’s footsteps and became an educator, teaching English at Sam Houston University then Kilgore College. Later in her career she served the Hallsville Independent School District first as a teacher before transitioning to the Computer Technology Department as a Computer Tech.
She founded the Mission Friends program for children at the First Baptist Church of Hallsville, Texas. She then served as its director for 43 years and delighted in educating young children. One of her favorite bible verses was Proverbs 22:6 (NIV) “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.”
She is survived by her loving husband, Danny of 55 years; her sister, Martha and brother-in-law, Rob Blain; her stepsister, Billie Hunt; her son, William Hanna and his wife, Chrishaun; her granddaughters, Morgan and Taylor, and numerous other nieces, cousins, and other family members.
The graveside service was held on June 1, 2020 at the Hallsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to: First Baptist Church P.O. Box 359 Hallsville, TX 75650-0359. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
