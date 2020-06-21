Carolyn Alberta Peterman
LONGVIEW — Carolyn Alberta Peterman, 91, passed peacefully in her home, in Longview, on June 17, 2020. She was born May 2, 1929 in Cleveland, Oklahoma. She enjoyed a very accomplished career in nursing that spanned more than 50 years.
She is survived by three sons, David Fisher and his wife Robin, Steve Fisher, and Bruce Fisher; as well as four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
