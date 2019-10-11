spotlight
Carolyn Darden Rigby
Carolyn Darden Rigby
HALLSVILLE — Memorial Services for Carolyn Darden Rigby of Houston, Texas will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hallsville, Texas. Carolyn passed away on Sunday October 7, 2019 at Longview Regional Hospital. Formerly from Hallsville, Carolyn graduated from Galilee High School. She also received her undergraduate degree from Bishop College in Chemistry. She worked several years at NASA in Houston, then relocated to Austin, Texas and received her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Texas in Austin. She taught several years in the Austin ISD before retiring and returning to Houston to be with her daughter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.