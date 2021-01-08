Carolyn Gibson Stenhouse
LONGVIEW — Carolyn Gibson Stenhouse went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 3, 2021. A private family service and burial was held in Longview.
Carolyn was born in Marshall, Texas, on April 25, 1942 to Imo Jean and Clyde Gibson. She graduated from Hallsville High School in 1960 and was married to her devoted husband, Larry Stenhouse, in June, 1964. She was a loving wife and mother and adoring grandmother. Her family was her treasure and she cherished every moment she spent with them. After her retirement from Hallsville Independent School District in 1999, she spent her days playing with her grandchildren, traveling, gardening, shopping and antiquing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Linda Jean Gibson; Glenda Jane Belrose and sister-in-law Ursula Gibson.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Stenhouse; son and daughter-in-love John/Jennifer Stenhouse of Longview; daughter and son-in-love Susan/Don Thurston of Longview and beloved grandchildren Janna/Jonathan Stenhouse; brother Clyde Coleman Gibson of Ramsey, IL; sister Betty Aaron and husband Ted of Lufkin, TX; sister Barbara Starr and husband Floyd of Hallsville, TX; brother-in-law A.B. Belrose of Port Neches, TX; Carolyn will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
