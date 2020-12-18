Carolyn Hawkins

Carolyn was born July 5, 1940 in Gilmer, Texas, to William Holly and Emmie Earline (Morris) Bonds. Carolyn spent 62 wonderful years with the love of her life, Larry. They traveled the world while he was in the Navy and raised their three beautiful girls: Debbie, Kathy, and Becky. After Larry retired from the Navy, they moved to Diana and built their home. Later in life, Carolyn obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from UT Tyler and taught kindergarten at New Diana Elementary School for 10 years until her retirement. Carolyn loved teaching children especially in the subject of science about NASA and the planets. Upon her retirement, she spent her time working with her husband on the farm, building fences, working cattle, and cutting and raking hay during the summer. She was always by Larry’s side making sure the farm was taken care of and helped him work on equipment. When she was not tending to the farm, she loved pulling goat weeds and spraying nightshade to keep the pastures clean. Carolyn loved spending time with her grandchildren taking them on dinosaur digs, teaching them about space, and always instilled the importance of God being the center of their lives. Carolyn spent a lot of time with her great-grandchildren and taught them how to make homemade biscuits and gravy and her famous gingerbread. She truly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and made it her life’s mission to make sure they were Christians so she could see them again in heaven.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry Hawkins, daughters; Debbie Cobb and husband Jerry, Kathy Hawkins and husband Donald, Becky Smith and husband Jay, brother, Sonny Bonds, sister, Judy Bonds Lopez, grandchildren; Jennifer Hudnall, Ryan Cobb, Jonathan Smith, Jena Hawkins, Rachel Isambert, Katelyn Smith, great grandchildren; Bailey Hudnall, Jackson Hudnall, Ella Jane Cobb, Remington Smith, Evelyn Cooper, Octavius Cooper, Brady Howard and Colton Howard.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandsons, Jeremy Hawkins and Jason Hawkins.
Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.