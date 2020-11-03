Carolyn Kay Marshall Washburn

Kay earned her nursing degree at Kilgore College in 1994 and spent the rest of her time before retirement taking care of others at various nursing homes and care-taking companies in the Longview-Kilgore area.
Kay is proceeded in death by her son, Steven Mark Doshier and her daughter, Lisa Kay McIntyre. She is survived by her son, Adam Ware and her daughter, Rena Pyles (Michael) as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kay is under the care of Lakeview Funeral Home and will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10 am-11 am.
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation to HeartsWay Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.