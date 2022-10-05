Carolyn Kelso Fisher
LONGVIEW — Carolyn Ann Kelso Fisher, age 80 of Longview, Texas entered Heaven’s gate on October 1, 2022.
Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Carolyn was a caretaker for 26 years and devoted her life to helping others. She enjoyed cooking big meals to bring her family together. She spent much of her time running her grandkids around and enjoyed watching them grow.
When Carolyn was not caring for people in her life she was rescuing and caring for animals. Carolyn enjoyed working in her garden, reading historical fiction books, traveling, and cheering on the Cowboys and Texas Tech.
Carolyn was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church and adored her Sunday School group.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving parents, Imogene Gladys Kelso and Joseph Stewart Kelso, her sister Betty Jo Plummer, and her daughter Lisa D’Ann Fisher, and Bobby Creed Fisher.
Carolyn is survived by her son Brian Craig Fisher and his wife Kelly McAfee Fisher. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Michael Batson and his wife Traci Batson, Malynn Thomas and her husband Trevor Thomas, Caraline Milligan and her husband Pierce Milligan, Sophia Fisher, and Meredith Fisher. She had one great-grandson Kelso Fisher.
She was also loved by many cousins, coworkers, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 5000 W. Harrison Rd. Longview, Texas.
Carolyn wished for a private family funeral service.
The family gives their greatest and warmest gratitude to all those that loved and cared for Carolyn.
