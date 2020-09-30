Carolyn Kile Dean
LONGVIEW — Carolyn Kile Dean, a longtime resident of Longview, Texas passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, September 18th. She was born April 3rd, 1952 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Howard and Vivian Kile and was the pride of her big brother, Bobby. She was previously married to Roland Dean of Longview, Texas who remained a life-long friend. Carolyn was an alumnus of Spring Hill High School and Kilgore College, where she was a Kilgore Rangerette. She was an employee of Gas Solutions in Longview and previously spent many years at East Texas Professional Credit Union. She was an active member of Spring Hill First Baptist Church where she played the organ and was very proud of her work on their scholarship drive. A huge sports fan, she was a supporter of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. A perfect day for her would be playing organ at the church in the morning, fried chicken for lunch and watching her Dallas Cowboys play. She is survived by her nephew, Jared Kile and his wife Irene of Round Rock, Texas and their children Briana Carroll and Morgan Kile whom she loved very much, as well as aunts, an uncle and many cousins whom she was very close to. She is also survived by her long-time sister-in-law, Dee Phipps and her husband Bill of Lago Vista, Texas. She was predeceased by both her parents and her brother. A Life Celebration will be held at Spring Hill First Baptist Church on Gilmer Road on Saturday, October 10th at 2PM. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society. She beat it, and with your help others can as well.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner, others arrested in vote-harvesting scheme
- Longview couple arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, cocaine
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Gregg County commissioner, 3 others arrested in 'vote-harvesting scheme'
- Gregg County commissioner charged with election fraud to continue to serve on court
- Police: Longview man assaulted brother with club
- Louisiana man arrested in February shooting death in Longview
- Police ID woman who died after struck by vehicle in Longview
- Police beat: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020
- ET Football: Zone Preview: Game of the Week: Longview vs. Temple
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.