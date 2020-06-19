Carolyn Price Blakeley

She loved cooking and family gatherings. She had many talents, including quilting, cake decorating, playing her dulcimer, and loving her grandchildren and family wholeheartedly.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Clarence R. Blakeley Jr., her parents Ruth and Wilson Morton, and her sisters Betty Knight and Sherry Findley.
She is survived by her four children, Ricky Blakeley and wife Gina, Betsy Allen, Cindy Blakeley, and Barbara Wallace and husband Lantz. Her grandchildren Aaron Blakeley and wife Nikki, Helen Shuler and husband Randy, and Rachel Hicks and husband Michael, Byron Allen and wife Andi, Amy Little and husband Jason, and Eliza Wallace. She also survived by twelve great grandchildren and one great, great grandson, her sister in law Joan Adams, cousin Twyla Kellogg, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday June 20, 2020 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered online at www.cammackfamily.com
The service will be live streamed at facebook.com/livestream
She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.