Carolyn Sue Harris
WHITE OAK — On Tuesday February 9, 2021, Carolyn Harris passed peacefully at the age of 78 in her home.
Carolyn was born to John and Inez Owens in Houston, TX on October 27, 1942. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a devoted woman of God. She lived in Houston until the death of her parents. Later she moved to East TX to be raised by her Aunt and Uncle. As a young woman she became a devoted wife and mother. When her children were young, they spent much time on camping trips at the lake. Later as a grandmother she enjoyed taking her grandmother on vacations. As she grew older, she felt a strong calling on her life to serve the Lord. She committed her heart to him and has faithfully served him for 40 years. She had many gifts and talents; a few included intercessory prayer, unwavering faith, and an ability to throw her family the best Christmas Parties that included her special loving touch of... food.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents John and Inez Owens; brother John Owens; husbands Prentiss Freeman and Billy Ray Hardaway; as well as son Rodney Freeman and grandson Gary Pepper Jr.
She is survived by her current husband Ken Harris of White Oak; daughter Lisa Freeman of Longview; grandchildren Promise, Andria, and Jonathan; her son Mark and daughter-in-law Sherry of Gilmer; grandchildren Savannah and son Cason Copeland of Longview; Amanda and children Landon and Brianna Britton of Carthage. Special mention of grandchildren Brent and Cody Freeman including Cayleb, Gavyn, and Jaydence of Hallsville.
Services will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Visitation at 1:00 pm and funeral at 2:00 pm.

