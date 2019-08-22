Carolyn Weir

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Richard Mongeau, and granddaughter Tana Mongeau.
She is also survived by her remaining two brothers, Gene and Milton Briery, two sisters, Bonnie Williams and Helen Dixon, also numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn’s wishes were to have a private ceremony, held by her family.
