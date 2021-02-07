Carrie Lane Davis
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Carrie Lane Davis, 42, of Longview, Texas went to Heaven on January 29, 2021. Carrie was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on November 21, 1978. She was a lifelong resident of Longview and a graduate of Pine Tree High School. She was an accomplished massage therapist and had a love for healing people.
Carrie was the kindest, most loving and such a generous person to all. She was a proud and committed mother to three of the most beautiful boys EVER, Dillan Wade Davis, Dustin Cole Davis, and Dane Jaxon Davis.
She is survived by her parents, Joe and Brenda Lane, her sons, Dillan, Dustin, and Dane and their father, David Davis. Carrie is also survived by her sister and husband, Cathy and Mike Adams and their children, Mason, Alyssa, Makenzie, and Madison.
In addition, she is survived by her Uncle Tommy Thomas, Jr., Uncle and Aunt Bobby and Jaime Lane, Uncle Gregory Scott Lane, and many beautiful cousins. She is further survived by her great Aunt Betty Wright and great Uncle Glen Tuley.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. Tommy and Ann Thomas, grandmother, Ouida Mae Lane and grandfather, Raymond Joe Lane, Sr.
Carrie is an Angel of God and a special Gift in Our Hearts.

