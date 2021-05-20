Carson Glenn Barber
GILMER — Funeral services for Carson Glenn Barber, 19, of Gilmer, will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Alan Metzel and Bro. Randall Hodges officiating. Interment following at Morris Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, May 21, 2021 at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Carson was born April 16, 2002, in Longview, Texas, to Jason Glenn and Debra Lynn Peel Barber and passed from this life May 16, 2021. He graduated from Gilmer High School in 2020 and was attending TSTC Lineman program in Marshall.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jason and Debbie Barber; his sister, Rachel Foster and her husband Harrison; paternal grandparents, James and Darlene Barber; maternal grandmother, Connie Loveland and her husband Mel; and by his paternal great grandmother, Crystel Hunter Watts; uncle and aunt, David and Lisa Barber; aunt, Jessica Barber; uncles, Cameron Peel and Eric Farroux; and by his cousins, Madeline Barber, Campbell Peel, and Kason Peel.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, C.P. Peel; and by his aunt, Kim Hunter.
Pallbearers are Riley Hendrix, Karson Martin, Brett Britton, Blake Olivares, Devon King and Jake Mayhan.
Honorary Pallbearers Class of 2020.
