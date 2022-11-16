Casey Bramblett Baker
LONGVIEW — Casey Bramblett Baker, 43, of Longview, TX, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2022, at her home in Longview. Casey Caroline Bramblett was born on Aug. 13, 1979, in Longview to Louis Wilson Bramblett, Jr. and Dorothy Marie Dailey Bramblett. She graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 1997. Casey attended Panola College where she earned her Occupational Therapist Degree. She loved her job, especially the pediatric side. Casey felt her true calling was to help people, putting smiles on her patients’ faces. She had a way of lighting up any room she walked into. Casey married Joshua Paul Baker in December of 2005, in Carthage. She was of the Baptist faith. Casey was preceded in death by her grandparents, Will Eva and Louis Wilson Bramblett, Sr. and Vesta and James Connelly Dailey.
She is survived by her parents, Louis and Dorothy Bramblett; husband, Joshua Baker; children, Abbie Sharp, Mary Kate Sharp, and Cole Baker; sisters, Susan Harris and husband Randy and Jill Williams and husband Brad; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Dodson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jennifer and Drew Jackson for flying the girls home from Ole Miss.
Memorials may be made to TMS-The Mast Cell Disease Society, P.O. Box 416, Sterling, MA 01564 or to the American Heart Assn., P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.