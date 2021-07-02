Casey Lane Howell
GLADEWATER — Casey Lane Howell, 16, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Gladewater after battling lifelong health issues. Casey was born August 6, 2004 in Longview, Texas to John Derek Howell and Jennifer Lea Pitman Howell.
Casey came into the world with a rare medical condition, that he struggled with for almost 17 years, touching the lives of countless people along the way. Though his journey ended on June 24, 2021, his story and legacy will live on, through the things he was able to teach, and the lives he changed.
Casey was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a loving, stubborn and devoted son. Even though he couldn’t talk; Casey still communicated and let those around him know when and what he needed. Through the years many caregivers came into Casey’s life and they all left more experienced and with a love for Casey. His favorite caregiver was his mother who was devoted to Casey until he took his last breath. Casey will forever live in the hearts of those who knew him.
Casey is survived by his parents Derek and Jennifer Howell; his older siblings, Cory Pitman (and Shelbi Knapp), Brandon Pitman, Jay Howell (and Kiera Sellers), younger sister, Kylie Howell, one niece, Emberleigh Pitman, and many other extended family members, including friends, nurses, and caregivers.
Celebration of Life services for Casey will be at held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with Bro. Rob Bowen officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until service time.
