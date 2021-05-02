Casey Leigh Schaffer-Collins
LONGVIEW — Casey Leigh Schaffer-Collins, 32, of Hallsville, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, April 24th at her home. Casey was born December 10, 1988, to parents Shelly and Chuck Schaffer, in Longview, TX.
Casey loved her Lord Jesus, her family, being a wife and mother to her sweet baby girl Ryleigh Carrsyn, her friends, being a Texan and a proud American. Which she never took for granted and thanked God for them all daily. Oh, and she also loved her Longhorns!
Casey graduated from Hallsville High School, where she played basketball and golf. She attended Kilgore College and LeTourneau University. When she got to college, she set her focus on golf. She was on LeTourneau’s golf team and quickly decided that she liked golf better than school. She withdrew after the second semester and started practicing golf for 8 -10 hours daily so that she could be the best at what she loved. She was a few months away from trying out for the Futures Tour of Professional Golf when she had a debilitating back surgery that left her unable to play anymore. But it didn’t take long for her to find and marry her husband, Brian Collins. She loved just being a wife, but God had other plans. On their second anniversary, she gave birth to the love of her life, Ryleigh Carrsyn. She knew that she had found her purpose in life. She was the very BEST mom ever.
Casey’s father, Chuck Schaffer, preceded her in death. Casey is survived by her husband, Brian Collins, precious baby girl, Ryleigh Carrsyn Collins, her mother, Shelly Carr Schaffer her mother-in-law Barbara Collins, father-in-law Larry Collins, grandparents John & Joy Carr and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 3rd at Sovereign Life Fellowship, 3001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview, Texas at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends and family during the 10:00 hour preceding the service. Casey will be laid to rest at LaGrones Chapel Cemetary in a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the School for Little Children with First Methodist Church in Longview.
