Catherine Akins Hunt
Catherine Hunt, 69, of Denver, Colorado passed away peacefully in her slumber August 15, 2020. Services are scheduled for 2pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at Lakeview.
Catherine was the firstborn of Frank Earl and Anna Marie (Wernet) Akins on April 16, 1951 in Houston, Texas.
Catherine is survived by her beloved daughter Katie Marie Hunt Leonard, son-in-law Ted and grandsons: Jackson, Taylor and Cash; siblings: William “Bill” Akins (Dovena), Patricia Akins Leslie (Tony), Charlene Akins Montana (John Daniel); nephews: Tyler Akins; Joshua Poertner (Sayward), great nephews: Ethan and Noah John Poertner and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and special friend Dayne Smith.

