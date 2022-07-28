Catherine Jean Morlen
LONGVIEW — Catherine Jean Morlen, known to family and friends as Cathy, shed her battle-weary body on July 24, 2022, and was received into heaven, where she is now dancing before Jesus as she had dreamed for so long.
As the sixth child of Eleanor and Jerome Peitz, Cathy was born April 2, 1953, into a family founded on steadfast faith and abiding love. Although Cathy was born with a life-altering degenerative bone disease, the love and support given to her by her family and friends encouraged her to live life to the fullest. Her faith provided her the strength to bear chronic pain and face many difficult challenges with courage and grace. She considered it a great privilege to offer up her struggles as she lifted others in prayer.
From an early age, Cathy dreamed of being a wife and mother, and when she met Sam Morlen, she knew she would fulfill those dreams with him at her side. Together, they raised two daughters Leslie and April and instilled in them a legacy of faith, love and service. Cathy derived great joy from spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, gardening, singing in her church choir, and rescuing and loving a multitude of cats and dogs over the years.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Sherman (Sam) Morlen; her daughter Leslie Patrick; grandson Gage Patrick and fiancé Kaycie Hills, granddaughter Peyton Catherine and husband Dillon Campbell; grandsons Jordan and Cayden McCarty; and great-grandchildren Carter Campbell, Dawson Campbell, Landon Acuna, and Auriella McCarty; brother Steve Peitz; sisters Mary Ann Peitz, Geraldine Norton, Janet Ledford, and Anita Mitchell, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cathy is now reunited with her parents, brother LeRoy Peitz, his wife Bonnie, and their son Christopher; brother Ernest Peitz; sister Patricia Reifschneider; daughter April McCarty; and granddaughter Catie McCarty.
Cathy’s family and friends will gather at Rader Funeral Home in Longview for visitation between the hours of 5 o’clock and 7 o’clock on Friday, July 29. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com. A rosary and mass to celebrate Cathy’s heavenly homecoming will be held at 10 o’clock the morning of Saturday, July 30 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
