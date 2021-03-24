Cathy Ann Helbig
BOSSIER CITY, LA — Cathy Ann Helbig was born in Longview, Texas to Royce and Wanda Ford on January 30, 1961. She passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana on March 21, 2021. The family will receive Friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.
Cathy was a registered nurse, a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Larry Helbig of Bossier City, LA; children Lance Hayes of Olathe, KS, Tori Boyer of Colorado Springs, CO, Tasha Johnston of Longview, TX, McKenzie Helbig of Bossier City, LA; stepchildren DeAnna Helbig of Bossier City, LA, Jenni Morgan of Providence Village, TX; Laney Wheeler of Haughton, LA and Ryan Helbig of Haughton, LA; brother Gary Don Ford of Longview, TX; and 17 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852
