Cathy Jean Middlebrooks
OVERTON Cathy Jean Middlebrooks, 73, of Overton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2021, in Overton, Texas. She was born March 10, 1948, in Marshall, Texas to the late Clinton Bray and Betty Cummings Bray.
Funeral services for Cathy will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton, with Brother Tucker officiating.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
She married the love of her life Virgil Lee Middlebrooks on September 21, 1983. She retired from Texas Eastman. She loved to sing and play bluegrass music with her bass guitar. She loved fast cars and she also did quilting for a while. She was a member of Grace Herald Baptist Church in New London.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Lee Middlebrooks.
She is survived by her 3 children, Nikki Williams and husband Kevin of Overton, Cheryl Ray and husband Kirk of Kilgore and Brady Middlebrooks of Kilgore; 2 brothers, Gary Bray and wife Janeane of Marshall and Terry Bray of Marshall; grandchildren, Ryan Goff and wife Jenny of White Oak, Destiny Goff of Overton and Owen Ray and Joe Ray of Kilgore; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Ray, Owen Ray, Joe Ray, Justin Kendrick, John Ragen and Jo-El Hammond.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.