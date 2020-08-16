Cathy Lea Vines
LONGVIEW — Cathy Lea Vines, age 48, of Longview passed away on August 4, 2020. She was born September 13, 1971 in Weston, WV to Geneva and Troy Wood and they precede her in death. She was a 17 year service cashier at Pegues-Hurst Ford.
She is survived by her husband, David Vines; two sons, Jason Marcus Milam (Mallory) and Colton Riley Federson; stepchildren, Jeff Vines and Lori Vines; four grandchildren, Jonas Michael Milam, James Robert Milam, Connor Vines and Brittani White; three siblings, Mary Deann Wood, David Brian Wood (DeDe) and Troy Johnson Wood Jr.; and many nieces and extended family members. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
