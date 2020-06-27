Cecil Baker
Cecil Baker
LONGVIEW — Cecil Baker Jr., 63, of Liberty City, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2020. A Celebration of Cecil’s Life will be held 2 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home with visitation from 1-2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Baker was born August 24, 1956 in Longview, Texas to Cecil Baker, Sr. and Shirley Jones Baker. He graduated from Spring Hill High School and worked for Sabine ISD for over 20 years. Cecil was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. He will be missed tremendously by all those who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Leigh Baker.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Kathy Baker of Liberty City; daughter and son-in-law, Valarie and Justin Longmire of Liberty City; grandsons, Kolby Baker, Kaden Baker, and Kody Baker; along with numerous other beloved family and friends who loved him dearly.

