Cecil Duane Edwards
LONGVIEW — Cecil “Duane” Edwards passed away on April 7th, 2022 in Gilmer TX.
Duane was well known in the community mostly through his business of 30 years A1 Service A/C and Heating.
Duane was a proud veteran and patriot having served in the United States Air Force. As an avid Christian he believed in God’s grace and spoke to all about the life giving miracles he had experienced.
Duane is survived by his sons Joe and Kyle and his former wife Mary. As well as his sisters Jerry, Lois, and Vanita and his brother Curtis.
Memorial services to be held at the Mausoleum Chapel on the grounds of Rosewood Park Cemetery at 2 PM on April 23rd.
1884 Farm to Market Rd 1844, Longview, TX 75605
