Cecil Wayne Shelton
LONGVIEW — Cecil Wayne Shelton went home to be with Lord on April 15, 2022. He was born to Von and Ruth Shelton on July 15, 1951 in Montgomery, Louisiana. A graveside service will be held at the New White Oak Cemetery on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10 am.
His family moved to Marshall, Texas at the age of 3, along with his older brothers Don and Jerry. A few years later the family moved to Longview which ended up being their home town. Cecil attended Foster Elementary and Foster Jr. High to leave shortly there after to help take care of his family. He started working for Buckstaff Motor Co. and ended his time there as Service Manager in 1984 to begin a long and passionate career in Law Enforcement. While at Buckstaff he met and married his one true love Kay. The two married November 1, 1986. Cecil began his law enforcement journey as a Reserve in December 1982 with the Gregg County Sheriff Office and started his full-time career with Gregg County in January 25, 1984. Cecil retired after 31 years of service in 2014.
Cecil was a giving and very dependable man and took pride in caring for his immediate and extended family.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Jeana Speed, granddaughter Madison Hunt, brother Don Shelton and wife Bobbie as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cecil was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Kay Shelton, parents Von and Ruth Shelton, grandparents, brothers Jerry and Tommy Shelton, sister Betty Dodson and nephew Jonathan “Bear” Shelton.
Madison and I would like to extend a heart felt thank you to his brother Don as well as Suzie Barhum for their extra time and love these last several months. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Peace Officers Association of Gregg County. Gregg County Peace Officer Association, c/o Gregg County Sheriff Office, 101 E. Methvin Street, Longview, Texas 75601
