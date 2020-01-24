spotlight
Challey Shana Jeffery
On January 19, 2020 Challey Shana Jeffery transition from labor to reward and will reunite in heaven with beloved family members.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday
January 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Harleton High School Auditorium
17000 TX Highway 154
Harleton, TX 75651
