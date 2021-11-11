Charlene Ann Renshaw
LONGVIEW — Charlene Ann Corban Renshaw, 87, passed away on November 6, 2021 into her Lord’s heavenly arms. Born in Longview, Texas on August 3, 1934, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
While in junior high school, she met the love of her life, Johnie K. Renshaw. They were married for 61 wonderful years. They had 2 children - Rick and Risa.
Charlene graduated from Kilgore Junior College where she was a Rangerette (14th Line) and University of North Texas where she obtained a Business Degree. She was a member of Phi Beta Sigma sorority.
For many years, Charlene taught typewriting and shorthand at Richland Junior College in Dallas. In 1976, Charlene and Johnie moved back to their East Texas roots settling at Lake Cherokee. Many wonderful memories were made during this time at gatherings of friends and family at the lake. In retirement, Charlene and Johnie enjoyed traveling, especially RVing and trips to Mexico.
Charlene was the true matriarch of her family and she loved them dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. “Cece” shared a special relationship with each of them.
Charlene was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Friends Sunday School class for faithfully checking-in with her.
Even at her advanced age, Charlene maintained her strength of character, her fierce mama bear tenacity, her flair for fashion, timeless class and a kind heart. She was an amazing woman and will be greatly missed. She was the source of so much love and joy in her family member’s lives.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie Renshaw, parents Charley and Chrystalee Corban, sister Charlotte Mallory and brother Bobby Corban. She is survived by her son Rick Renshaw and partner Ken Sanders, daughter Risa Stowe and husband Mark, granddaughters Morgan Campbell and husband Ryan, McKenzie Mendenhall, Macy Mendenhall, great-granddaughters Paislee Campbell and Tenlee Campbell and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 12 at 10am in The Chapel at Welch Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Texas Star Rescue, 749 Etheridge Road, Longview, Texas 75602
