Charles Bennie Bellomy

Bennie worked as a fitter/welder for the majority of his working life. He loved working for Cherco Compressors and JW Power. He never met a stranger. He loved to talk to everyone. He wanted to tell you how things were done, you didn’t do it right unless you did it his way. He was always tinkering with or building something.
Ones left to cherish his memories are wife, Margie Kay Bellomy, sons; Zack Reddick and wife Lisa, Brian Bellomy and wife Katherine, John Bellomy and wife Katlyn, daughter, Apryl Wilson grandsons: Colin Taylor and wife Arielle, Zacharia Reddick, Westen Bellomy, Charles Ridge Reddick and wife Beka, Clayton Bond, Holden Reddick, and Christian Bellomy, father-in-law Dale Estes, brothers; Glen and wife Linda Bellomy of, Tommy and wife Kathy Bellomy, sister, Linda Miller, and Muriel Loftin, great-grandson Hank Benjamin Taylor, his sweet little dog Mia and a slew of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, CB and Inez Bellomy and brother Kenneth Jack Bellomy.
The family will receive friends and family at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana on September 18, 2020 from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Ross Worley and Bro. Monty Van Horn at Bennies’ church, Peace Fellowship Church, Diana, September 19, 2020 at 10 AM. If led, please consider a donation to Peace Fellowship Church or St. Judes Cancer Center instead of flowers.
