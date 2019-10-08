Charles Brent Heichelheim

In Jennings, at a young age he met his wife, Sonya Gunnell Heichelheim and they were married on June 17th, 1972. He started Production Wireline in 1982 after working for years at Otis in Lake Charles, Louisiana. After selling his part of Production Wireline, he moved his family to Longview, Texas. There he started Wireline, Inc. that has been going for 30 years. Brent and Sonya moved to Diana, Texas and have been there for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife Sonya Gunnell Heichelheim, children; Jeremy Clay Heichelheim, wife Jamie of Longview, Texas and Cheryl Amber Holt, husband Chadwick of Ore, Texas, seven grandchildren; Jace Heichelheim, Olivia (Lulu) Heichelheim, Jasper Holt, Eric (Rowdy) Holt, Margaret (Maggie) Heichelheim, Aiden Holt, Alijah (Gunner) Holt, a grandson Reece Heichelheim and siblings; Colette Reed, husband Kenny, Jay Heichelheim, Wife Patty and Craig Heichelheim, wife Christina.
Brent had a love for motorcycles, watching football, animals and above all, his family. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Constance Engelking. Pallbearers, Kenny Reed, Jay Heichelheim, Craig Heichelheim, Jace Heichelheim, Jasper Holt and Steve Gunnell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.