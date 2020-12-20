Charles “Chuck” Roethke

Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Sible Roethke of Carthage; sister, Helen Spangler of Arizona; brother, Alfred Roethke and wife Lillian of Wisconsin; “adopted daughter”, Rolonda Elms Carrington and husband Rev. Nathan Carrington of Amarillo; numerous other relatives and a host of friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Landtroop and Rev. Bill Harden officiating. Entombment will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Carthage. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Don Rinkle, Paul Rinkle, Stephen Luman, Nathan Boutin, Nathan Cook, and Chance White. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Royce Hill, Joe Lawrence, and Rev. Rick Cook.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary of Pentecost, P.O. Box 352, Carthage, TX 75633, East Texas Korean War Veterans Assn., Chapter 286, 15716 Big Oak Bay Road, Tyler, TX 75707 or the charity of your choice.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
