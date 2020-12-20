Charles "Chuck" Roethke
CARTHAGE, TX — Charles Alfred “Chuck” Roethke, 89, of Carthage, Texas, passed away at his home on Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020. Chuck was born April 28, 1931, in Berlin, Germany to Karl and Elfriede Roloff Roethke. He graduated from West Division High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with the class of 1949. Chuck served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950-1955, at which time he was honorably discharged. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University where he earned a Master’s Degree in Education. He married Sible Pauline Rinkle on June 1, 1956, in Deadwood, TX. Chuck worked as an educator his entire career, retiring from Amarillo I.S.D. in 1989. Chuck enjoyed hunting, ice skating, ice fishing, and traveling with Sible. He was a member of the Sanctuary of Pentecost in Carthage. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Elmer and her husband Curtis, Betty Kaebisch and her husband Jim; brother-in-law, Ken Spangler; in-laws, Neil and Willie Mae Rinkle; and brother and sister-in-law, W.F. “Bill” and Lois Rinkle
Chuck is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Sible Roethke of Carthage; sister, Helen Spangler of Arizona; brother, Alfred Roethke and wife Lillian of Wisconsin; “adopted daughter”, Rolonda Elms Carrington and husband Rev. Nathan Carrington of Amarillo; numerous other relatives and a host of friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Landtroop and Rev. Bill Harden officiating. Entombment will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Carthage. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Don Rinkle, Paul Rinkle, Stephen Luman, Nathan Boutin, Nathan Cook, and Chance White. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Royce Hill, Joe Lawrence, and Rev. Rick Cook.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary of Pentecost, P.O. Box 352, Carthage, TX 75633, East Texas Korean War Veterans Assn., Chapter 286, 15716 Big Oak Bay Road, Tyler, TX 75707 or the charity of your choice.
