Charles (Chuck) Rogers
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life for Chuck Rogers will be held 12 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parrish Hall, 2108 Ridgewood Dr, Longview, TX. There will be a mass at 11:00 am.
Chuck Rogers, left this world Monday October 17, 2021. Chuck loved his family and he loved fishing, hunting, and collectables. Chuck always put his family & friends above everything. He is survived by his wife Debbie Rogers and sons Cory Rogers and Brandon Myers and wife Traci. Mother Linda Akin and her husband Lynn, sister Kay McCann and Husband Scott , Brother Jeff (Bo) Rogers and wife Shelley, Sister Melissa Hughes and husband Brian, and nieces and nephews.
