Charles Dale Timmons
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Charles D. Timmons, 84, of Longview will be held at White Cemetery in Longview TX at 9:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020. Charles went to be with his Lord in the early afternoon of August 8, 2020 in Longview TX.
Charles Timmons was born to parents Holmes Fletcher and Alice Timmons on September 15, 1935 in Minneapolis MN. He loved cars, both working and improving them as well as driving them. He was highly intelligent and could often be found reading to learn something new and further his knowledge. His family will greatly miss his stories and Charles checking up on them during their travels.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ruth Timmons, and son Terry Timmons. Those left to cherish their memories of Charles include his children, Susan Wahl, Brad Timmons and his wife Amy, Barry Timmons, Laurel Stinnett and her husband Jeffery, Mack Timmons and his wife Christy, and Chad Timmons and his wife Abbe; grandchildren Sarah, Carl, Christopher, Jennifer, Natasha, Ryan, Autumn, Nathan, Ruthie, and Bodde; many great-grandchildren. Charles will also be remembered by his 3 brothers who still live in Minnesota; Tom, Bill and Mickey; as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
