LONGVIEW — Charles David Zinn, born April 22, 1950 in East St. Louis, Illinois went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 24th. Bro. Zinn was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview (formerly Longview Baptist Temple) where he served as assistant pastor/principal of the Longview Christian Academy for 27 years. In 2015, Bro. Zinn transferred to work in the office at the church. Chuck received a master’s degree from Texas Baptist College in 1989 and an honorary doctorate of humanities in 1997.
“Chuck”, as he was known to his family and friends, was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary Louise Zinn, and brother, Harold Roy Zinn. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl; three children: Gary (Donna) Forgy of Diana, TX, Tim (Karen) Forgy of Creedmoor, NC, and Denise (John) Spruiell of Friendswood, TX; grandchildren: Gary James Forgy, Heather Dodson, Gabriel Forgy, Nicholas Forgy, Alyson Stanley, and Seth Spruiell; one great grandchild, Wyatt Dodson; brother Richard (Janet) Zinn, Corrine Dawson and Thelma Golden along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 AM at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview with Pastor Bob Gray II officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday morning from 9-10 AM. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.

