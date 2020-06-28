Charles David Zinn

“Chuck”, as he was known to his family and friends, was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary Louise Zinn, and brother, Harold Roy Zinn. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl; three children: Gary (Donna) Forgy of Diana, TX, Tim (Karen) Forgy of Creedmoor, NC, and Denise (John) Spruiell of Friendswood, TX; grandchildren: Gary James Forgy, Heather Dodson, Gabriel Forgy, Nicholas Forgy, Alyson Stanley, and Seth Spruiell; one great grandchild, Wyatt Dodson; brother Richard (Janet) Zinn, Corrine Dawson and Thelma Golden along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 AM at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview with Pastor Bob Gray II officiating. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday morning from 9-10 AM. Interment will follow at Rosewood Park. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
