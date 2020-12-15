Charles Dee Fleming, Sr.

Graveside services for Charles Fleming, Sr. will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Overton City Cemetery with Reverend Kenny Davis officiating.
Visitation will be 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Overton City Cemetery.
Charlie grew up in Leverett’s Chapel, Texas, with his father Jimmy and stepmother Sheila Holt Fleming, his two brothers David “Buck”, Shannon, and sister Connie.
Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Lawanah Mix on January 28, 1986. They were married until he died, on December 11, 2020. Charlie worked in the oilfields of East Texas like his father and grandfather. When not working Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family, working his property, and fishing on the river.
Charlie and Lawanah loved to spend time riding their Harley, whether it was just the two of them or with friends, just to get a little “wind therapy” as he put it.
Charlie was the kind of man that never met a stranger and always had a tale to tell, even if it was a tall one. He enjoyed helping others whether it was working side by side or breaking in a new roughneck.
Charlie’s boys said that “while Dad’s love was tough, there was never a doubt he loved us.”
Charlie professed faith in Jesus as his Savior and attended church at Fellowship Baptist Church in Kilgore.
Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Carolyn Henson Fleming and son, Charles Dee Fleming, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Lawanah Fleming of Overton; stepmother, Sheila Fleming of Overton; son, Kevin Fleming and wife, Cheyenne of Kilgore; son, Brent Fleming of Euless; brother, David “Buck” Fleming and wife Shelley of Raleigh, NC; brother, Shannon Fleming and wife, Amanda of White Oak; sister, Connie Haynes and husband, Brad of Tyler; and a granddaughter, Ashton Cecile Fleming of Kilgore.
In lieu of flowers his family has asked to send donations to Fellowship Baptist Church, PO Box 143, Kilgore, TX 75663.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
