Charles Dulon Bishop passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Frisco, TX, where he had resided the last three years to be close to family. He had recently celebrated his 94th birthday. On May 1, 1926, in Upshur County, TX, Dulon was born to Bertha and Hewell Bishop. He graduated from Union Ridge High School in 1943, where he played baseball and basketball. His junior high/high school sweetheart was Jimmie Ruth Cook; he never had eyes for anyone else; they married on June 1, 1944.
Dulon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jimmie, daughter Ruth Ann Hayes, brother Willard Bishop, sister Nell Carpenter, and Margaret Bishop. Survivors include a son, Ronnie (Sandy) of Roanoke, VA, daughter Sheila (Larry) Megason of Frisco, TX, grandchildren Julie (Kevin) Vick, Jason (Julie) Bishop, Jen (Jake) Trousdale, Kenneth Hayes, and James (Jacque) Hayes. Great-grandchildren include Austin and Nolan Jones, Isaiah and Caitlynn Bishop, and Hank, Ted, and Abe Trousdale. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dulon was a proud military veteran, having served during World War II in the United States Army, European theater, 9th division, company C, 60th infantry regiment, from 1944-1946. After the war, he returned home to Upshur County where he and Jimmie built a home and began their family. In 1955 they moved to Longview where he worked 15 years for Machinery Supply and Grinding Co. They joined and actively attended Valley View Baptist Church. Later he worked for Eastex Welding and Industrial Supply and retired as manager after 27 years. Dulon and Jimmie were faithful members of Oakland Heights Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and on various committees.
Dulon was a true friend to so many. He was kind, generous, and had a servant’s heart. He was a mechanical wizard and master woodworker; he could build or repair anything. His hobbies included watching all sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Longhorn football; he was also an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed researching WWII events on his computer. He loved Blue Bell ice cream, Diet Dr Pepper, and Jimmie’s ginger cookies. Dulon and Jimmie loved to travel; he was always saying, “Let’s go somewhere.” They vacationed all over the United States and made several trips to Europe. He was most proud when he took his family to Berlin and Dachau, Germany, and Normandy, France, showing them where he had served during WWII. Although he was a small man in stature, he was a giant in our hearts.
Regretfully, due to COVID-19, there will be no viewing or visitation. However, there will be a private, graveside service for the immediate family on Thursday, July 30, prior to internment at Rosewood Park Cemetery. His family is hopeful there will be a public memorial service at a later date. A book of remembrance is available for signing at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
