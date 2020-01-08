Charles E. Long

He was born in Kilgore, Texas to H. L. “Pete” and Virginia Long. Charles was a graduate of Kilgore High School. Charles attended Kilgore College and was a graduate of Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. He attended First Baptist Church in Kilgore and served on the Board of Directors of Citizen Bank in Kilgore and Spring Hill State Bank in Longview, Texas.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Barbara Zazulak, and her husband, Tim of Winona; grandchildren, Alex Ledbetter, Laney Prickett and Amon Ledbetter; brothers, Larry T. Long of Kilgore, Allan Long, and his wife, Tina Long of Longview; aunts, Helen George Bolt of Kilgore, Mildred Hill of Tyler; cousins, Sarah Damson, George Radcliff, Cheryl Parker, Cynthia Bengtson, Eddie Hill, Elaine Pickett, Laura Smith, Brad Bolt, Karl Bolt, and Joseph C. Long; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, J. Stephen Long; and the love of his life, Angelina Moberg.
Memorial contributions may be made to SMU Cox School of Business https://giving.smu.edu/schools-areas/cox/ or First Baptist Church Kilgore Youth Center Fund.
