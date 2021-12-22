Charles E. McAteer
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Charles Edward “Bubba” McAteer, 89 years of age, passed away on December 19, 2021, in Longview, Texas. He was born on December 1, 1932, in Camden, Arkansas to Nettie E. McAteer and Lee R. McAteer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nettie E. McAteer and Lee R. McAteer; and his sister, Wanda L. Williamson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Melba Marie McAteer. They were married on November 26, 1971. He is also survived by his daughters, Karen McAteer Bunn; LeAnn McAteer; sons, Ronnie McAteer (Brenda); Larry McAteer (Carolyn); and Stacy McAteer (Shan); grandchildren, Jennifer Barrows; Krystal Stanley; Amber Reichert; Christopher McAteer; Brooke McAteer; Quinnlin McAteer; and Ronan McAteer; great- grandchildren, Brody Smith; Adelynn Padgett; Hanna Reichert; and Logan Reichert and special son-in-law Gene Bunn.
Charles E. “Bubba” McAteer was a loving family man who loved playing board games, watching Andy Griffith show and the Arkansas Razorbacks! He loved sitting on his front porch daily just taking in the fresh air. He looked forward to church on Sundays and enjoyed reading his Bible daily.
The family would like to invite friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow starting at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.