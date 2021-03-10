Charles Earl Colvin
Charles Earl Colvin
WINONA, TEXAS — Mr. Charles Earl Colvin, 85 of Winona, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Winona, Texas. Graveside services for Charles Colvin will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Starrville Cemetery with Rev. David Hampton officiating.
Earl was born on September 15, 1935 in Kilgore, Texas to the late A.B. Colvin and Thelma Graves. He graduated from Kilgore High School in 1957. He was member of Victory Baptist Church in Kilgore. Earl was in the oilfield where he worked for 57 years with Parrafin Melting and Bolt Fuel Company. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, and frog gigging. Charles loved taking his family on vacations and camping trips. After retirement he enjoyed raising cattle.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Debra Butler of Winona, Texas Carol Gibson of Longview, Brenda Gonzalez of Wiergate, Texas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Frankie Edney Colvin in 2020.

