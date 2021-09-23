Charles Edward Pinkston
LONGVIEW — A Memorial service for Charles Edward Pinkston will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home at two pm. Mr. Pinkston passed away at home on September 14, 2021 in Longview after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Charles was born in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Eula and Jess Pinkston. He married Nancy Jenkins on September 4, 1964 in Belvidere, IL. Together they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2015. Charles held memberships in the Elks Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles. He owned Vinyl Master’s Siding and Remodeling Company for 40 years. He built Lake Deerwood Drive Thru Restaurant and operated it until he retired. Charles loved traveling and visiting the Ozarks. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy; son Danny Pinkston; brothers Jimmy and Ron Pinkston.
Those who will cherish his memory are his daughters; Debbie Clute (Ross) of Greenbrier, AR, Tracy Field (Tom) of League City, Tx, Susan Youngberg (Chuck) of Longview, Tx, eight grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and loving friends. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
